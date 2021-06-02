Agricultural coolie arrested for brewing arrack in Thanjavur

Madhavan (without shirt) who was arrested for brewing liquor in Thanjavur on Tuesday

Thiruchirapalli :

Madhavan (38), an agricultural coolie from Thiruvonam near Thanjavur, was said to be a habitual drunkard and was struggling for liquor as the Tasmac outlets were closed during the lockdown.





In such a situation, a frustrated Madhavan who was struggling due to non-availability of liquor, decided to brew it on his own. As per his plans, he readied all the raw materials and made a quick fermentation.





Subsequently, he started distilling around 90 litre of arrack on Tuesday and was readying himself for a booze party and called a few of his friends to join him. However, his happiness was short-lived as the information reached Thiruvonam Sub Inspector Mahendran who along with a team of policemen reached the spot and destroyed the liquor and the raw materials.





Later, the police registered a case against Madhavan and arrested him. On learning about Madhavan’s arrest, his friends who were heading to the farm escaped.