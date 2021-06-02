Wed, Jun 02, 2021

Agricultural coolie arrested for brewing arrack in Thanjavur

Published: Jun 02,202107:08 AM

Police arrested an agricultural coolie for brewing arrack for himself and his friends’ consumption at a farm in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Madhavan (without shirt) who was arrested for brewing liquor in Thanjavur on Tuesday
Thiruchirapalli:
Madhavan (38), an agricultural coolie from Thiruvonam near Thanjavur, was said to be a habitual drunkard and was struggling for liquor as the Tasmac outlets were closed during the lockdown.

In such a situation, a frustrated Madhavan who was struggling due to non-availability of liquor, decided to brew it on his own. As per his plans, he readied all the raw materials and made a quick fermentation.

Subsequently, he started distilling around 90 litre of arrack on Tuesday and was readying himself for a booze party and called a few of his friends to join him. However, his happiness was short-lived as the information reached Thiruvonam Sub Inspector Mahendran who along with a team of policemen reached the spot and destroyed the liquor and the raw materials.

Later, the police registered a case against Madhavan and arrested him. On learning about Madhavan’s arrest, his friends who were heading to the farm escaped.
