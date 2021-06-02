Tirupur pvt hospital charges Rs 19L, barred from treating COVID patients

Coimbatore :

In an order issued to Sowmiya Hospital in Perumanallur on Tuesday, the Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services has also sought an explanation for the lapses in treatment given to M Subramanian from Kanakkampalayam. He was admitted in the hospital on May 3 with 10 per cent soreness in lungs.





During the course of treatment, the infection deteriorated and the family members were asked by the hospital to get Remdesivir. When they couldn’t get the anti-viral drug, the hospital had sold the medicine for Rs 2 lakh for five vials.





In the subsequent days, the hospital also did not take proper care of the patient, even when he suffered of breathlessness. On May 24, the hospital authorities have forced the family to discharge the patient, already in a critical condition citing shortage of oxygen. The next day, the patient had passed away in another hospital.





Following a petition by the family members to the district administration, an inquiry has been initiated and the health department has issued the notice seeking an explanation for lapses in medical services. The hospital has also been barred from admitting new patients.