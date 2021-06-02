47 tribals of interior hamlet near Pechiparai test +ve

Madurai :

It’s weird to know that tribal people, who are genetically stronger than normal people and keep themselves aloof from crowded places were hit by COVID, sources said.





Kanniyakumari Collector M Arvind, when contacted, said they had mild symptoms and are under observation at a COVID care centre. The tribal village, which’s inaccessible by road, is nearly 20 km off Pechiparai dam and those infected with the virus were taken to the care centre by boats. They were not completely isolated from civilization, but often had access to Pechiparai to purchase food materials.





According to sources from the Health Department, among the infected tribal people, only five are under treatment in Thuckalay Government Hospital and the rest are asymptomatic and being observed in the COVID care centre. A team was recently engaged in conducting a fever surveillance camp at Thachamalai, which has around 200 houses, where they got diagnosed as COVID positive.