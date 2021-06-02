Relatives of COVID victim take body from mortuary

Madurai :

Sources said that the victim, who was admitted to the hospital some days ago for treatment, died on Monday night. Relatives rushed to the hospital to have a last look of the victim, but they were unable to identify the





body as it was wrapped in a plastic cover against the standard practice of keeping the body in a zipped body bag where the face is visible. The victim belonged to Silvarpatti village near Periyakulam, Theni district.





However, official sources from the hospital denied any breach in protocol and said that the body was kept as per COVID norms. However, the relatives of the victim were asked to wait, as workers deputed to dispose the body were not available at that point of time.





After waiting for some time, the relatives themselves went to the mortuary room and picked up the body to perform the last rites.





As per norms, bodies of COVID victims cannot be taken out of the mortuary after 7 pm for last rites.





Theni Government Medical College Hospital Dean R Balaji Nathan said an inquiry would be conducted into how the body was taken by the relatives and stern action would be taken, if the charges of mishandling the body were found to be true.