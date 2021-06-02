Another major reshuffle of top officials in TN

Chennai :

Dr Jag Mohan Singh Raju, Secretary, Land Reforms Department, has been transferred and posted as Resident Commissioner-I, Tamil Nadu House, New Delhi replacing Hitesh Kumar S Makwana. S Madhumathi, former Secretary of Social Welfare Department, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Adi Dravidar Welfare Department.





Sajjan Singh R Chavan, former Commissioner of Civil Supplies Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner of Fisheries. SA Raman, former Salem Collector, has been transferred and posted as Director of Horticulture and Plantation Crops replacing Dr N Subbaiyan.





Chandra Sekhar Sahamuri, former Cuddalore Collector, has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. T Anbalagan, former Madurai Collector, has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Sugar.





S Amirtha Jothi, former Additional State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, is posted as Joint Secretary of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department. SP Karthika, former Dharmapuri Collector, has been posed as Joint Secretary of Higher Education Department.





Ashish Chatterjee, Joint Secretary, in Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on completion of Central deputation is posted as Resident Commissioner-II, Tamil Nadu House, New Delhi, replacing Ashish Vachhani.





T Christuraj, CEO, Tamil Nadu Maritime Board, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to Public and Rehabilitation Department replacing TN Venkatesh.





Chandrakant B Kamble, former Chairman and MD of Tamil Nadu Power Finance Corporation, has been appointed as Managing Director of New Tirupur Area Development Corporation replacing S Krishnan, who held additional charge. M Sudha Devi, former MD of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, is posted as Executive Director of Tamil Nadu Watershed Development Agency, replacing KV Muralidharan, who held additional charge.