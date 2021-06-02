Free buses for recovered persons launched from CODISSIA care unit

Coimbatore :

Two private buses have begun to ferry COVID-19 recovered patients from CODISSIA care centre to their places of drop. This initiative, mooted by the transport department is likely to help poor people from coughing out huge amount for commute by either taxi or auto after discharge.





“On an average, 250 patients are discharged from the care centre by noon every day. They find it a challenging task to hire taxis or auto as they also charge a high fare considering the risk factor. Those who couldn’t afford to pay tend to ride pillion on two-wheelers with their family members. Hence, we thought out of a solution and rolled out the facility through private bus operators,” said JK Baskaran, RTO, Coimbatore Central Region.Initially, two buses will be run in two different routes on a trial basis and the option of increasing the fleet to more places would be explored, if this turns out to be successful.





One bus will be operated from the relief centre towards Vilankurichi, Kavundampalayam, Thudiyalur, Gandapathy to Gandhipuram, while the other bus would go through Hope College, Singanallur, Ramanthapuram, CMCH, Ukkadam, Town Hall, Railway Station. It will be operated till June 6 and may be extended.