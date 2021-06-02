Hunt on for absconding ex-AIADMK minister accused of cheating actor

Chennai :

The actress, in her six-page petition, had alleged that Manikandan first approached her on the pretext of investing in Malaysia since she worked for the Malaysian Tourism department then and they developed a relationship over a period. She has appeared in a couple of movies in supporting roles.





The actress had alleged that she became pregnant thrice and was forced to abort by Manikandan as he claimed that he would marry her after formally divorcing his wife.





“As Manikandan is at large, his residences in Chennai and Ramanathapuram are under police radar. We are looking for him,” police said.





Based on the complaint Adyar all-women police registered a case against him and his aide Bharani under IPC Sections, including 313 (Miscarriage without women’s consent), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 417 (cheating) 376 (Rape) 506 (i) (Criminal Intimidation). Cops are working parallelly to collect evidence in the case.