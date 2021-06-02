26,513 new cases, 490 deaths in TN

Chennai :

Coimbatore recorded highest number of new cases yet again with 3,332 cases, while Chennai added 2,467 cases, Erode 1,653 and Tirupur 1,338. Coimbatore also accounts for the highest number of active cases in the State (40,570), followed by Chennai that has 32,069 active cases.





The State notified 490 deaths more. What was noteworthy was the sharp fall in deaths in Chennai that reported 58 deaths. Chengalpattu reported 50 deaths followed by 32 in Coimbatore. The death toll in the State now stands at 24,722.





The bulletin from the Health Department said 31,673 persons were discharged from hospitals across the State, which brought the active cases below the three lakh mark. There now are 2,96,131 active cases in the State. In the last 24 hours, 1,56,839 persons in the State were tested.