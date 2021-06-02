Duo who took orders for IMFL, beer via WhatsApp arrested by Vaniyambadi cops

Vellore :

The arrested were identified as Janardhanan of Perumalpet and Saravanan of Newtown in Vaniyambadi. Interestingly, the police were forced to act following a news report that appeared on TV about the group.





As per the report, Janrdhanan was seen stating in a short audio clip that Silver Cup brandy (180 ML) costs Rs 150 and that orders should be placed by calling him over the phone. Also available was Black Fort beer (500 ML), he added.





The police booked the duo for an illicit arrack case stating that they were caught transporting 150 litres of arrack in three lorry tubes on Monday. After investigations, police found out that online sales of liquor started when the State government closed Tasmac outlets due to the pandemic more than 10 days ago.





Sources revealed that the liquor was brought in from Karnataka hidden under vegetable and other carts. When Rs 5 lakh worth liquor was seized a few days ago at Mettupalayam near Vaniyambadi, following the arrest of one Rajkumar, Vaniyambadi DSPO Palaniselvam told the media that the liquor was not brought through regular routes but through forest tracks which liquor smugglers were familiar with.





However, Tirupattur SP P Vijayakumar was not available for comment.





Vaniyambadi DSP Palaniselvam said, “The duo have been involved in selling booth hooch and IMFL. When they were arrested they had only arrack with them and hence we booked them for arrack transportation.”