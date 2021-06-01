Distribution of ration tokens begins in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The tokens are delivered at the doorstep of the ration cardholders.

V. Balasubramanian, a small-time businessman from Chennai's Ashok Nagar, told IANS that the ration token has reached his home, and the distribution of ration will commence from June 5.

A total of 200 tokens per ration shop will be accepted per day and the distribution would commence from June 5, a statement from the state Civil Supplies Department said.

Toor dal will be distributed only from June 7, the statement added.

The tokens will have a specific date and time when the cardholders can collect rations from their respective shops. The consumers will also be provided with the extra rice announced as part of Covid-19 relief measures.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier provided the first installment of Rs 2,000 to every ration cardholder of the state as a relief measure against Covid-19. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced a total of Rs 4,000 to each ration card holder and it is expected that the government would soon be announcing the second installment.