CM reviews state’s financial position with Minister, officials

Chennai :

“The state government is set to distribute remaining Rs 2,000 to all the rice ration cardholders of the Rs 4,000 from the first week of June along with a special kit containing 13 items. More than Rs 4,500 crore is required to implement the schemes and Chief Minister discussed the financial position of the state with the Minister and officials,” said sources in Secretariat.





Soon after taking charge as Chief Minister, Stalin announced that state government would disburse Rs 4,000 as COVID relief to all ration cardholders (rice) in two phases. The first phase was completed in May and second phase was scheduled in June with Rs 2,000 in each phases. In the first phase, 98.4 per cent of rice card beneficiaries were given Rs 2,000 and those who could not receive the amount either due to lockdown or who have changed their residential address would be allowed to receive in June, official sources said.





The state is planning to commence the distribution of second phase of COVID relief on the birth anniversary of former DMK supremo M Karunanidhi. On the same day, the state government is also planning to distribute the special kit to all ration cardholders.





Sources also said that Palanivel Thiagarajan briefed Stalin about the recently held GST council meeting and the demands placed before Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on behalf of Tamil Nadu.





Meanwhile, Chief Minister, through video conferencing, inaugurated a 200-bed COVID care centre in Karur, setup jointly with the help of Karur district administration and Tamil Nadu Paper Ltd. The facility has oxygen supply for 152 beds and oxygen equipment worth Rs 1 crore has been imported from Italy for the facility.