‘Chinnamma readying for political re-entry’

Sasikala is going through the letters, messages and communications that she had received in the past four years during her jail term and the detailed analysis on what went wrong for the AIADMK and AMMK is being analysed by the ousted AIADMK leader, according to a highly placed source close to Sasikala said confirming her re-entry into politics.





“The government led by Edappadi K Palaniswami was against Chinnamma and they even locked the memorial of Jayalalithaa preventing the visit of Sasikala. They have lost several traditional seats in Theni and Delta region because of AMMK and factional feud, Chinnamma is studying these aspects. Sasikala also has plans to meet those who were denied MLA seats by the AIADMK leaders,” the source hinted.





When contacted, Sasikala’s counsel Raja Senthur Pandian said the AIADMK’s general council case is pending before the court and the political dimensions have changed. The MP, MLA dimensions have changed. My client is now on a strong wicket. We are confident of winning this legal bout, Pandian claimed. Regarding the statement of KP Munusamy, Pandian said that the court should decide, whether Sasikala has a role in AIADMK or not.





“After her release from Parapana Agraharam jail, Sasikala in March made a statement announcing that she is quitting politics. She also urged for the victory of AIADMK, but within two months, the ousted leader through audio message has hinted her supporters that she will re-enter into the political sphere and this was expected,” said a former AIADMK MLA stating that a section of AIADMK leaders and several cadre want the merger of AIADMK and AMMK.





The domination of Kongu region MLAs is affecting the party in other districts, he said. While the AIADMK functionaries in the Kongu region continue to ignore Sasikala factor, several former AIADMK ministers are silent and are avoiding media queries, why is this? wondered the former MLA.





There are less than 2,000 general council members, including the MLAs who are deciding, but the cadre who are running into lakhs are ignored. There is a need to introspect, the leader said.