RTE off track as State plans review

Chennai :

The Act mandates 25 per cent reservation for children from disadvantaged groups and weaker sections in all self-financing schools in the entry-level class. Last academic year, RTE admissions had started by May and more than 80,000 children were enrolled. However, due to the pandemic, not even a single class could be held so far.





With private schools starting regular admissions, expectations were high for parents who wanted to admit their children under the Act. However, the online admission website shows that the date of enrollment would be announced.





A senior School Education Department official said that the new government was planning to review RTE admissions for this year. “The review would also include taking the list of the schools that had not received RTE fees dues, which were not paid for the last couple of years,” he added.





Noting that the fee arrears have already accumulated to about Rs 500 crore, he said, “Though the previous government had allocated Rs 304.14 crore in the budget for reimbursement to schools, some of the institutions did not receive fees for the last three years.”





The government’s first priority at present was to conduct board exams for Class 12, the official said RTE admission activities would be taken up after the exam schedule is announced.





S Parthiban, member, Tamil Nadu Private Schools Parents-Teachers Welfare Association, said many parents had enquired about this year’s RTE admission in the last couple of weeks, as regular admissions are almost over in many private schools. “Till now, the district education officials do not have any idea when the RTE admission would start,” he added.