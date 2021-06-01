COVID surge shadow on TNPSC recruitment drive

Chennai :

Sources from TNPSC said the oral test for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector, Grade-II included in the Tamil Nadu Transport Subordinate Service, 2013-2018, scheduled to be held from June 8 to June 11, has been postponed due to the prevailing pandemic conditions. Accordingly, the rescheduled dates for the oral test will be announced later.





Similarly, in respect of the posts such as Assistant Electrical Inspector, Assistant Engineer (Electrical) (PWD), and Assistant Director of Industrial Safety and Health in the combined engineering services examination, 2008-2019, the counselling date will also be announced later.





In addition, the State-run recruitment agency said the departmental tests examinations scheduled for May has been postponed. Likewise, the results pertaining to 14 departmental tests conducted in December 2020, which were not published earlier, will be published on July 20.





The TNPSC said for the benefit of the candidates applying for departmental test examinations, the last date for applying online is extended up to July 31, for which the examination will be conducted in August 2021. Accordingly, the dates of the examination will be announced later.





The commission also extended the last date up to June 10 for submission of the proposal by the companies for the development of software for including additional new features in the existing man-management mobile application for Human Resource Management and Biometric Entrance system.





Likewise, the last date for receiving the proposal for the development of software for including additional new features in the existing examination management system application (web-based) for various examination has been extended up to June 10.