Clinic sealed as doc rebuffs warning not to treat virus cases

Chennai :

Sivan Arul said officials were forced to take action as the doctor’s activities resulted in numerous complaints from the public. The clinic is located in a small, congested street. Following complaints, he was warned not to treat COVID cases without government permission.





Another complaint was about the improper disposal of medical waste, resulting in them lying on the street. Finally, local residents came to the Collector on Saturday and said that the doctor continued to treat Covid patients who were sitting on the street, creating fear among the public.





“The clinic’s waiting room was a car shed while inside the clinic he had six beds, of which four were occupied,” the Collector said. “All four patients were shifted to the Tirupattur GH and the clinic was sealed on Sunday,” the official added.