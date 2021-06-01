Vaccine availability in TN and Puducherry cause for concern: HC

Chennai :

Citing a report filed by the Centre indicating vaccine allotted free of cost to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and the quantities they would procure upon payment, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said, “Earlier, the Union’s commitment to ensure that 216 crore doses of vaccine are available by the end of the year has been recorded. It is hoped that the target is met sooner rather than later.”





Observing the same in the suo motu plea on the State’s preparedness in handling the COVID surge, the first bench, while passing orders on another plea seeking to vaccinate the homeless, expressed hope that that all Municipal Corporations, Municipalities and other civic bodies in the State would take the initiative to vaccinate them.





“Even if it is for the selfish interest of the rest of the population which may be better placed, it is necessary to vaccinate all, since those who are not vaccinated may be a risk to the others,” Chief Justice Banerjee said. But he noted that vaccines were not available in adequate quantities at present.





“It is hoped that all homeless persons, pavement dwellers and others, who may not have any registration or documents, are administered the vaccine upon assessing their health conditions,” the bench held while directing the Advocate General to file a status report on June 28.





“It is hoped that the vaccination and the awareness drives are kept up and the superstitions and the unsubstantiated myths built around the vaccine are dispelled,” the Chief Justice added.