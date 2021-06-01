Daily COVID cases dip further in State with 27,936 more infections

Chennai :

Many other districts saw a downward trend. Tiruppur reported 1,373 cases, 1,157 in Salem and 1,138 in Chengalpattu. So far, 20,96,516 cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu.





A total of 478 more deaths were reported on Monday in the State, while 91 of those were in Chennai. Chengalpattu recorded 43 deaths and Coimbatore 39. The total death toll in the State stands at 24,232.





As many as 31,223 people have been discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries in Tamil Nadu to 17,70,503. There are a total of 3,01,781 active cases of COVID-19 in the State.