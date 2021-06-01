Gang chases and murders car driver in Peerkankaranai

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as Vignesh of Barathi Nagar, who works as a car driver. According to police, Vignesh was walking to his house from his friend’s house in the neighbourhood when three men intercepted and started to attack him with iron rods.





Vignesh tried to run from the spot but the group chased and attacked him on his head and shoulders and escaped from the spot after he became unconscious.





On hearing the sound, the onlookers informed the police and Vignesh was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital but there he died without responding to treatment in the morning.





Police sources said Vignesh was residing in Tiruvallur Street a few months ago and later shifted to Barathi Nagar after facing problems with one Mani and his gang.





The Peerkankaranai police have registered a case and are inquiring whether Mani and his gang are involved in the murder.