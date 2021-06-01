Three violate protocol, take bodies home

Thiruchirapalli :

It is said, S Rajesh (60), a resident of Illuppukorai Street in Ayyampettai, was infected and died on May 29. Subsequently, relatives of Rajesh took the body to his house without the knowledge of the hospital administration. Relatives claimed that Rajesh died of some other complications and buried the body.





Meanwhile, information about the Rajesh case spread and health inspector Nadimuthu lodged a complaint with the Ayyampettai police on Sunday. He claimed that Rajesh died of COVID and the relatives had performed the funeral without adhering to the protocol. Based on it, the Ayyampettai police registered a case, against S Udayasuriya Kumar, brother of the deceased, and his friends S Kannan and P Kaliamurthy.





Similarly, Kabistalam police registered a case against a woman - Pitchyammal (61) and her son Muruganandham (40) for bringing the body of her husband Ramasamy (69), who died of COVID. Swab test for more than 100 people was ordered.