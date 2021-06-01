Official clarifies after kin allege bribe for COVID victim’s cremation

Coimbatore :

It is learnt that 65-year-old Palanisamy from Sastri Nagar in Erode, a retired court staff, who was in home isolation with mild symptoms for COVID-19 had suddenly developed breathing problems. He was then admitted in a COVID treatment centre functioning at a private college on May 18. Despite treatment, Palanisamy died on Saturday night. His son Manikandan, a sanitary worker arrived from Mettur early on Sunday.





In an audio clip, Manikandan alleged that he was asked to pay Rs 7,500 for a private ambulance, Rs 8,000 for packing the body and Rs 6,000 for cremation. The bribe amount for cremation came with a caveat as the amount would increase to Rs 9,000, if the body has to be cremated beyond 5 pm. Shocked, the family members broke into an argument with the staff. The officials intervened and arranged for a free ambulance for the body to the crematorium in Perundurai. But, the ordeal didn’t stop with that as the body could not be cremated there. At last it was cremated at Pallipalayam past midnight.





When queried, an official with the revenue department said that the death of a person at a COVID-19 care centre was unusual. “The centre did not have hearse facility and those available at the GH were insufficient to meet out the demand. And, even the workers in the mortuary of the GH are burdened with a heavy work load. Hence, the family was asked to avail private services- for both ambulance and to pack the body. It wasn’t a bribe demanded for government services,” the official said.