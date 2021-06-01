2 railway staff fatally hit by train

Two signalmen were killed on the spot after they were knocked down by a train near Ambur while on duty in the early hours on Monday.
Vellore: Police said that Murugesan (47) of Pudurnadu, currently residing in Jolarpet and Parvesh Kumar (25), a native of Bihar, were involved in checking and correcting signal problems at Kannigapuram near Ambur when they were killed. Sources said that the duo were attending to a snag. Since it was raining heavy the duo was holding umbrellas. Meanwhile, an express train bound for Chennai from Bengaluru and another a goods rake bound for Renigunta in AP from Jolarpet were on the up and down tracks. As the downpour was heavy the sound was also loud and the duo could neither hear the sound of the trains or their horns. The Chennai-bound train knocked down both the employees, who were killed on the spot. Jolarpet Railway police registered a case and took charge of both the bodies. Further investigations are on into the accident.
Conversations