5 of a family die, 2 injured as omni van hits lorry

Police removing the mangled remains of the vehicle involved in the accident in Krishnagiri district

Coimbatore :

Police identified the deceased as V Ramesh, 35, from Vellore, his wife Deepa, 30, one-year-old son Nithish, relatives Anjali, 34 and Sarala, 35. Police said Sarala’s daughters Sarika, 9 and Oviya, 5 suffered injuries and were admitted in the hospital.





Ramesh, who runs a workshop in Bengaluru, was returning after participating in a family function at Gudiyatham, when the mishap happened around noon. Police said Ramesh, who was behind the wheels had crashed the van into a stationed lorry along the Chennai-Krishnagiri National Highways.





In the impact, Ramesh, his wife, son and Anjali died on the spot, while Sarala succumbed to injuries at Krishnagiri Government Hospital. The two children were undergoing treatment in the hospital.





On receiving information, Gandhikuppam police along with fire service personnel from Bargur station retrieved the bodies of the deceased and sent them for post mortem. The vehicle involved in the mishap was also removed from the spot.





Police have registered a case and are inquiring to know the exact reason for the mishap.