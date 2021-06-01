Relaxation sought to avail jewel loans for COVID care

Madurai :

Aarapalayam N Shiva, a customer, was even denied entry into a bank near Madurai Kamaraj University for availing the services of taking a gold loan. The proof of medical bills and his kin sufferings were of no help to him to convince the bank officials. The COVID patient has already spent Rs 4 lakh and was in dire need of money. The gold he had was not able to be used in times of need. At this time of extraordinary grief, banking rules should be relaxed to help people to save at least their lives, Shiva said.





However, official sources said as per the directive of State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), Tamil Nadu, all nationalised banks have been functioning with one-third staff members that too with reduced timing from 10 am to 2 pm. The bankers have been allowed to extend essential services such as accepting deposits and cash withdrawals, clearing cheques, remittances of NEFT and RTGS only.





The SLBC guidelines could not be violated. But, since it seems to be a legitimate concern, the issue would be taken up with the SLBC for consideration, sources said.





A Sankar, a social activist, said though there’s no specific instruction on the provision of jewel loan from nationalised banks, managers could help recommend at their own discretion to provide such timely assistance to save lives. Further, he said the Finance Ministry should look into this serious issue to provide timely help.