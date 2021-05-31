Palaniswami urges PM to increase Amphotericin supply to TN

Chennai :

Referring to the incidence of black fungus in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said mucormycosis was spreading rapidly all over the state.





Amphotericin injection, used to treat the infection, is in short supply, he said and requested Modi to increase its allotment to enable the affected people to get access to life saving treatment.





The former Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Modi for immediately looking into the COVID-19 related requirements of Tamil Nadu and increasing allotment of vaccines, oxygen and anti-viral Remdesivir.