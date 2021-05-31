COVID affected mother, son die within hours of each other

Vellore :

Kirubavathi (66) of Thruvika Nagar in Pernambut town was a retired government school headmistress and the wife of Asaithambi, who retired from Education Department. Their son Vairamuthu (38) who tested positive was admitted to the hospital on May 23. Four days later, she too was admitted. Kirubavathi succumbed to the infection without responding to treatment on Saturday night while Vairamuthu died in the early hours of Sunday. The deaths came only a few days after government nurse Ezhilarasi of Pernambut and her mother Pappammal within days of each other.