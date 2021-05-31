Nellai woman dies of ‘black fungus’

A 40-year-old woman died allegedly of black fungus on Sunday after being admitted to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, sources said.
Madurai: The victim, a resident of Kayathar, Thoothukudi, was a COVID patient and admitted to the hospital on May 19. Earlier, she got treated in a private hospital. The patient also underwent surgery for black fungus. Another suspected death due to Mucormycosis was reported in Madurai. However, A Rathinavel, Dean, Govt Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, said the death was due to COVID.
