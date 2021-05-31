AIADMK ex-Min booked for cheating actress

Chennai :

Police said Manikandan and his aide Bharani were booked under Sections 313 (miscarriage without women’s consent), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 417 (cheating), 376 (rape), 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of IPC, and Section 67A of IT Act. A senior police officer said Manikandan would be summoned for inquiry.





The actress, in her six-page petition, had alleged that Manikandan first approached her on the pretext of investing in Malaysia since she worked for the Malaysian Tourism department then and they developed a relationship over a period. She has appeared in a couple of movies in supporting roles.





The actress alleged that she became pregnant thrice and was forced to abort by Manikandan as he claimed that he would marry her after formally divorcing his wife.





However, Manikandan allegedly started threatening her after April 15 that she should return to Malaysia without creating any trouble for him or he would share her intimate photos online. Manikandan allegedly threatened to eliminate the woman with the help of goons and foist false cases against her.