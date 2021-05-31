3 months given for renewing job registration

Chennai :

“Persons who have registered in employment office and failed to renew for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 will be given three months time to renew their employment status in the employment offices either through online or through post addressing the concerned employment offices,” said K Veeraraghav Rao, Director, Employment and Training Department, in a press note.





There were demands from people who have registered in employment offices to extend the renewal date for their employment and considering their demands state government issued a GO in which it has given three months till August 27, this year, to renew the registrations.





Persons intending to renew can do so through online at tnvelaivaaippu.gov.in or send a register post to concerned office with employment number and details of renewal.