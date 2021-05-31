Minister opens 13th COVID care unit in Virudhunagar dist

Madurai :

The Minister, after the inauguration, said measures are being taken on a war footing in the district as per guidelines of Chief Minister MK Stalin to control the spread of COVID. Doctors and nurses are adequately available to handle patients infected with COVID and emergency ambulance vans are also put in place.





Further, he said timely treatments were given to patients categorised as critical and highly critical conditions. Moreover, the health care professionals have been asked to create more awareness about the need for people in rural areas to get tested for COVID and vaccinated against the virus.





The Minister also sought cooperation from people to keep COVID at bay and insisted upon them to keenly follow the guidelines.





Meanwhile, Boominathan, a local resident from Veeracholan, handed over a cheque for Rs 10,000 to the Minister towards Chief Minister’s General Relief Fund. The Minister also inspected Government Hospital in Tiruchuli, where he interacted with doctors and nurses on provisions of nutritional and hygienic food and water to the COVID patients.





Virudhunagar Deputy Director of Health Services A Palanisamy said it’s the 13th COVID Care Centre in the district, which also has a total of six COVID health centres.