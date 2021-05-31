No public celebrations on MK’s birth anniversary: Stalin to cadre

Chennai :

“Don’t organise any celebration for Kalaignar’s birthday in public since it is a lockdown period. Our party founder Anna propounded duty, dignity and discipline. In that, our leader Kalaignar has repeatedly emphasised discipline many times,” Stalin said, in his letter to the party cadre.





Celebrate Karunanidhi’s birthday by abiding with the restrictions and paying floral tributes to his portrait at home, the Chief Minister said, asking his cadre to imbibe his principles and deliver food and essential supplies expected by the poor people at their doorstep.





He asked his party functionaries to take necessary permission from officials concerned and offer assistance to needy people by following COVID protocols by maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.





“Don’t be unhappy that you are unable to celebrate Kalaignar’s birthday in a grand manner. DMK regime will continue for the next five years. Even in the years after that people would wholeheartedly give a mandate for the DMK regime to continue. So, celebrate Kalaignar’s birthday in a simple and silent manner by following pandemic protocols,” the Chief Minister instructed his party men.