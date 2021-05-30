TN Congress chief supports state Finance Minister's stand on GST

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu state Congress president K.S. Alagiri on Sunday said that he supports the view of state Finance Minister, P.T.R. Thiagarajan that the "One State One Vote" in the GST Council was unfair.





Alagiri, in a statement, said that treating higher revenue states and lower revenue states at par was unfair and also accused the Central government of "taking a biased stance and politicising the views expressed by non-BJP ruled states".





Alleging that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's, the rights of the states were taken away despite promises of cooperative federalism, he noted that in the recent GST Council meeting, the Centre ignored the state's demand for extension of GST compensation period, which was to end in 2022, by a period of another five years.