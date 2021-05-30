Tamil Nadu CM flags off 50 car ambulances in Coimbatore

Coimbatore :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday flagged off 50 car ambulances for use in five zones of the city corporation for transporting Covid-19 patients to hospitals.





Stalin, who is on a visit to three western districts of Erode, Tirupur and Coimbatore, arrived here after reviewing the situation and facilities at Perundurai IRT Hospital in Erode and a centre set up at Kumaran College in Tirupur, in view of the increasing Covid-19 positive cases.





Ten ambulances were dedicated to each zone.





Stalin then visited Government ESI Hospital, an exclusive facility for COVID-19 treatment. Wearing a PPE kit, he went around the facility and made enquiries about the conditions with some patients.





State Medical and Family Welfare Minister M Subramanian and his Cabinet colleagues K Ramachandran and R Sakkarapani were also present.





The chief minister will hold discussions with senior officials in the three districts about the situation and steps to be taken to control the pandemic spread.