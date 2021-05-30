34 pc of 45 and above age group in TN inoculated, 2.7 pc in 18-44 criteria given 1st dose

Chennai :

In the age group 45 years and above, of the 69.42 lakh doses of Covishield received from the Government of India, around 65.38 lakh doses have been administered. A total of 13.07 lakh doses of Covaxin have been received and 11.50 lakh doses administered. A total of 92 per cent and 84 per cent of Covishield and Covaxin have been used up so far.





For the age group of 18-44 years of age, 11.18 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.91 lakh doses of Covaxin have been received. So far, 11,68,706 people in the age group of 18-44 have received the jabs. A total of 2,66,426 more people were vaccinated on Saturday.





With about nine lakh doses of vaccines in stock, so far, 34 per cent of Tamil Nadu's population above 45 years have been vaccinated, and 2.7 percent of those in the age group of 18-44 years have received the first dose.





Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine officials said there is a wastage of only about 3.8 per cent in the State and more number of vaccines through global tenders will streamline availability and distribution in the State.





On Saturday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that an order of 85 crore vaccine doses has been placed for the 18-44 age group and 23 lakh doses were expected last week. "However, we received 13 lakhs only and 10 lakhs is expected soon. About 4 lakh doses of the vaccines are left for the 18-44 age group. More vaccines are in the pipeline," he said.



