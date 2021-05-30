Daily COVID cases fall below 1,000 again in Pondy

Puducherry :

The daily coronavirus cases dropped below 1,000 for the second time in less than a week, with 996 people contracting the deadly disease on Saturday. The test positivity rate also came down to 10.92 percent as the new cases were identified at the end of examination of 9,118 samples during last twenty-four hours.





Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said Puducherry region recorded 788 new cases followed by 138 in Karaikal, 34 in Yanam and 36 in Mahe region. Twenty one more succumbed to the viral infection during last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,497. Eleven of the 21 deceased had no co-morbidities, he said. The deceased were in the age groups ranging between 30 and 82 years.





The total caseload in the Union Territory stood at 1,02,896, while the active cases were 13,153. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 85.76 percent respectively. The health department conducted tests of 1.03 lakh samples and of them 8.96 lakh turned out to be negative.