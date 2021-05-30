315 HCWs selected for corona duty in Tiruvarur

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters after distributing the job orders, the minister Meyyanathan said, several steps are being initiated in a war footing manner to curb the spread of COVID 19 in Tiruvarur district and each day at least 3100 persons undergo testing in the district. While 62,000 persons above 45 years have undergone vaccination in the district and around 20,000 persons in the age group between 18 and 44 have been vaccinated.





Meanwhile, all the PHCs in the district have been providing treatment for COVID 19 and they have adequate number of beds and as the number of cases have been increasing, the requirement for the medical experts have gone up and so an interview for the temporary staff including doctors, nurses, lab technicians, X-Ray experts and the allied experts have been selected in the district who would be employed in the medical college as well as the GHs.





“We have selected as many as 315 candidates for the district and the appointment orders are being distributed in a phased manner and they would be involved in the COVID 19 prevention work with immediate effect”, said the minister.





District Collector V Santha, SP A Kayalvizhi, Tiruvarur MLA Poondi K Kalaivanan and others were present.