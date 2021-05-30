Vellore police reject parole request of Nalini, Murugan

Vellore :

The demand followed soon after another Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalam, currently lodged in the Chennai Puzhal prison who was granted thirty days parole to visit his ageing parents at Jolorpettai some time ago.





Perarivalam arrived in Jolorpettai amidst tight security two days ago.





Nalini and Murugan’s demand was for a similar number of days parole for the duo to visit Nalaini’s ailing mother who was 81 and to conduct the annual rites for her father in law who died in Sri Lanka more than a year ago.





However Vellore police citing lack of personnel for security cover due to the current pandemic and due to most police personnel being involved in bandobust duty in various parts of the district, replied to the Vellore jail superintendant that they were not in a position to grant the request.