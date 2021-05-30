COVID-19 infection rate shows decline in Tiruchy, says Nehru

Thiruchirapalli :

Distributing the ‘kabasura kudineer’ and immune boosting package organised by the Siddha department, the minister KN Nehru said, the average daily cases of between 1,700 and 1,600 has come down in the past two days to 1.200 and compared to the other districts, the infection rate has come down in Tiruchy.





“As of today, there are 105 oxygen supported beds including 35 in the ICU are vacant at Tiruchy GH,’’ he said.





Meanwhile the minister said that the Siddha department also has been inducted into the COVID-19 prevention activities and a Siddha Treatment Centre with adequate beds have been established at the Bharathidasan University, Khajamalai campus where the patients are being given ‘kabasura kudineer’, ‘thalisathi sooranam’ and other herbal powers and it has an enormous effect in combating the disease, he said.





The centre not only distributes the medicines but also provide yoga training and training of several ancient games to drive away the fear among the patients about the disease, he said.





This apart, the patients are distributed with quality food items and are taken care by a team of doctors round the clock.





“The people should make use of the siddha treatment and cooperate with the state government in combating the disease”, he said.





The District Collector S Sivarasu, who presided over the meeting, said that the people should not come out to buy vegetables and get COVID-19 additionally. “In order to ensure the people stay home, the district administration has initiated door to door sale of vegetables, fruits and other essential items as per the government direction,” he said.