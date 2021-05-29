TNFRS gets new head, SP for Tiruvallur district

Chennai :

DGP Karan Singha is transferred from Enforcement and posted as the director of the Tamil Nadu fire and rescue services.





RV Varun Kumar, SP, office automation and computerisation has been brought in as the new SP of Tiruvallur.





ADGP operations, AK Viswanathan, is now posted as the director of the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Board, ADGP Abash Kumar posted as the ADGP of the state civil supplies CID, while ADGP Seema Aggarwal is posted as the ADGP and member of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board. Sandeep Rai Rathore is posted as the ADGP, Enforcement, while ADGP Vanniyaperumal is transferred and posted as the ADGP of the crime against women and children unit.





ADGP Shailesh Kumar Yadav has been posted to the state welfare unit, ADGP Sandeep Mittal is transferred and posted as the ADGP of the coastal security CID unit. Inspector-general of police K Shankar is promoted as ADGP and posted as ADGP of the state headquarters, while A Amalraj is promoted and posted as ADGP, operations. HM Jayaram too promoted and posted as the ADGP, state social justice and human rights.