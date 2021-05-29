Stalin announces financial relief for kids who lost parents to Covid: 5 points

Chennai :

A fixed deposit of Rs 5 lakh would be created in the name of children who lost both parents to Covid.





Rs 5 lakh deposit would also apply to children who were being raised by single parents and lost them to the virus. The deposit amount with interest would be paid to them when they turn 18.





Rs 3,000 per month would be paid as allowance to the orphans.





The state government will bear the educational expense of the children till they graduate.





Rs 3 lakh would be paid immediately to families of children who lost one of their parents to Covid.