Sat, May 29, 2021

Stalin announces financial relief for kids who lost parents to Covid: 5 points

Published: May 29,202102:57 PM

Updated: May 29,202103:20 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a slew of measures for children who lost their parents to Covid.

File photo.
File photo.
Chennai:
A fixed deposit of Rs 5 lakh would be created in the name of children who lost both parents to Covid.

Rs 5 lakh deposit would also apply to children who were being raised by single parents and lost them to the virus. The deposit amount with interest would be paid to them when they turn 18.

Rs 3,000 per month would be paid as allowance to the orphans.

The state government will bear the educational expense of the children till they graduate.

Rs 3 lakh would be paid immediately to families of children who lost one of their parents to Covid.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations