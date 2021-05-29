Alumni of univ in Thanjavur accuse staff of sexual harassment

A group of students from a popular university in Thanjavur have come out with complaints of sexual harassment against professors and staff members.
Thiruchirapalli: Sources said, more than 1,000 alumni members of the university signed a petition demanding action against those involved. One of the members mentioned in a tweet that the letter was sent to the management demanding that the multiple accounts of sexual assault, sexism, medical negligence be addressed. They also demanded a child rights committee be formed as most first year students are below 18. The administration was yet to respond to it. Hence, the alumni sent another set of petitions with copies to Tamil Nadu Human Rights Commission, Education Minister of India, UGC, Chief Minister MK Stalin and Higher Education Minister of TN.
