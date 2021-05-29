COVID deaths surge to single-day highest so far

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu reported 31,079 new cases on Friday, a fall of nearly 2,300 cases compared to a day earlier. This took the total number of cases reported in the State so far to 20,09,700 cases. Of these, Chennai accounted for 2,762 cases, lesser than that of Coimbatore (highest in the State with 3,937 cases) for the third consecutive day. Among other districts, Tirupur recorded 1,823 cases, Erode 1,731 and Tiruchy 1,287.





While the fall in cases offered a much needed relief for the State, deaths remaining high is a cause for concern. On Friday, Tamil Nadu notified 486 COVID-related deaths, the highest single-day toll. Of these, 117 persons did not have any comorbid conditions, while the remaining 369 had various ailments.





With 107 deaths, Chennai recorded the highest, followed by Coimbatore with 33, Tiruvallur 32, Kanniyakumari and Chengalpattu 29 each and Vellore 27. With this, the total toll has gone up to 22,775, said the bulletin from the State Health Department on Friday.





Meanwhile, 31,255 persons were discharged from hospitals across the State, overtaking the number of new cases reporting on Friday. Adding these, the total number of recoveries in the State has gone up to 16,74,539 as on date. However, the number of samples collected went down by a notch compared to the past days, with 1,65,124 samples tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.