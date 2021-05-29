Bright Spot: Banana farmer slips in thoughtful gift to virus-hit

Mathiazhagan with his banana harvest which he gifted for the benefit of COVID patients

Thiruchirapalli :

Mathiazhagan (49), president of Thanjavur District Banana Farmers Association was about to harvest banana crop in his land at Tiruvaiyaru when the State government announced lockdown. He had to stop the harvest and the crop started to ripe on the tree itself. On seeing this, he decided to divert the banana bunches to hospitals where they can be given to COVID patients. After harvest, he drove straight to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and handed over 2.5 tonnes of banana ‘poovan’ variety worth Rs 60,000 to the Deputy Director of Health Services Namasivayam in the presence of Horticulture Assistant Director Kalaiselvan.





“I was shocked to see the fruits getting destroyed as we could not harvest them. So I decided to make use of them for the COVID-hit,” said Mathiazhagan.





During the first wave also, Mathiazhagan had donated 1.8 tonnes of bananas to the medical college. “Such donations give me a sort of satisfaction,” says Mathiazhagan with a broad smile.





Meanwhile, the officials decided to stock the bunches at the cold storage in the uzhavar sandhai and use 2,000 per day for the patients across the district.