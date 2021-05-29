Officials raze wall built by HM cadre on Wakf Board land near Pernambut

Vellore :

Hindu Munnani (HM) cadre installed the idol of a goddess 20 days ago in the area owned by the local Wakf Board but, occupied by 18 Hindu families who have stayed there for years, according to local sources.





The issue gained notoriety when four days ago, the HM cadre, said to be from Gudiyattam town, 22 km away, built a hollow brick wall which was four feet high and eighty feet long and planted HM flags on it.





Alarmed by it, the muthuvallis of the mosques near the site and TMMK cadre approached the police and revenue officials seeking removal of the wall and idol.





On Thursday evening, police and revenue officials after measuring the land found that it was a clear case of encroachment. Immediately, the idol and HM flags were removed and the wall was demolished. However, they prevented the media from taking pictures of the idol.





Asked for their reaction, Fazlur Rahman, muthavalli of the mosque abutting the area, said, “we will now have to evict the families from the site. They were allowed to put up huts as they all worked in a nearby tannery, which downed shutters some years ago.” C Abdul Wahab, muthavalli of the Chowk Masjid that owns the land, said, “we have no alternative other than to ensure that the encroachers vacate the land.”