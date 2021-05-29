Puducherry adds 1,223 new COVID cases

Puducherry :

In the last 24 hours ending on 10 am Friday, 21 more people succumbed to the virus, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said.





The Puducherry region accounted for 15 fatalities followed by Karaikal (5) and Yanam (1) as the toll rose to 1,476. Twelve of the 21 deceased had no comorbidities.





The 1,223 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 9,012 samples putting the test positivity rate at 13.5 per cent, he said.