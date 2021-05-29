Kaliannan, last surviving member of 1st CA, dies at 101

Veteran Congress leader TM Kaliannan being laid to rest with state honours in Namakkal on Friday

Coimbatore :

Born on 10 January, 1921, at Akaraipatti village in Namakkal, the Congress leader was greatly influenced by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi at a young age. He played a crucial role in the development of Gandhi Ashram at Tiruchengode and in nurturing Gandhian values among the people of Tamil Nadu.





At the age of 19, Kaliannan joined the Indian National Congress and participated in Quit India Movement in 1942. At the age of 28, he was unanimously elected as youngest member of Indian Constituent Assembly and also a member of India’s first provisional Parliament.





He was instrumental in opening 2,000 schools and 300 public libraries in unified Salem district, including Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri, established road facility to Kolli Hills, launched several irrigation projects to irrigate 45,000 acres of land and rolled out several other welfare projects. For more than 65 years, Kaliannan has been running a free school ‘Avvai Kalvi Nilayam’ at Tiruchengode town.





Kaliannan has been associated with stalwarts like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr BR Ambedkar and others. He also served as a public representative in various capacities as a confidential aide of former chief minister K Kamaraj.





The veteran Congress leader was cremated with state honours at Sengodampalayam crematorium on Friday evening in the presence of family members and politicians. Several state leaders, including PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss condoled his death.