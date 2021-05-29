Desilting work begins in Tiruvarur dist

Thiruchirapalli :

Inaugurating the desilt works, Tiruvarur DMK MLA Poondi K Kalaivanan said that in order to ensure free flow of water to all parts of the district, Chief Minister MK Stalin instructed to desilt the water bodies across the Delta ahead of the opening of the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur. Acting on his orders, as many as 174 works to a distance of 1,282 km have been identified and initiated in Tiruvarur district.





As part of the programme, the desilt of Kattaru to the tune of Rs 26 lakh was inaugurated on Friday, while the Odampokkiyaru in the district would be desilted to the tune of Rs 30 lakh. “The works comprises removal of weeds and vegetation from the water bodies along with the desilting in required areas,” said Kalaivanan.





He said that the works would be completed prior to the release of Mettur water and free flow would be ensured in all water bodies in the district so that the farmers should not face troubling in irrigating their crops in any region. “We have also instructed the officials to ensure that water reached the tail end regions in the district,” Kalaivanan added.





District Collector V Santha, Executive Engineer (Vennaru Division) Murugavel and other officials were present during the inauguration.