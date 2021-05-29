NIA arrests missing terror suspect

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said that a group of seven persons from various parts of Tamil Nadu suspected to be linked with the IS outfit had met in Coimbatore in 2018 and hatched a conspiracy to kill Hindu leaders. However, the NIA arrested the group and filed a case against them at NIA police station in New Delhi in September 2018 and A Mohammed Ashiq (25), a resident from Marakkadai in Coimbatore, was the prime accused and the trial was going on in the Special Court for NIA cases in Chennai.





Meanwhile, Ashiq was reportedly released on bail, but he never returned to appear for the hearing. Subsequently, the special court issued a non-bailable warrant. In such a backdrop, the NIA sleuths, who received information that Mohammed Ashiq had been staying in Mayiladuthurai arrested him at a chicken stall at Needur village, where he was working.





Ashiq was later produced before the special court.