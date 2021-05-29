Class 12 exam likely offline, hints Minister

Thiruchirapalli :

Inaugurating a vaccination camp for school teachers here, the Minister told the reporters that the state government was keen to conduct the public examination and a decision would be taken depending on the pandemic situation. “We are particular about the future of the school students and at the same time, give utmost importance to their health also,” he added.





Making it clear that the government was not in favour of holding the examination online, the Minister said that the department has been studying the feasibility to conduct the public examinations in the classroom in conventional method.





Blaming that the recent meeting conducted by the Union government focused only on the CBSE curricular, Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, only the team from Tamil Nadu spoke about the state board students and their future. “Thus we sought in the meeting to let each state schedule examination dates,” he said.





Meanwhile, the Minister said that there was a sexual abuse complaint against another school in Chennai and the state government would hold a detailed investigation based on which action would be initiated against those involved in it. He said that a Visaka committee would be established in all the schools across the state and steps would be initiated to provide counselling to students.





SOP for online classes in a week





Stating that the online classes are being streamlined, the School Education Minister said, the SOP for online classes would be released in a week.