TN Governor donates Rs 10 lakh towards feeding stray animals during Covid-19 pandemic

Chennai :

Purohit took note of news items in dailies for fund crunch to feed stray animals during the lockdown and donated Rs 10 lakh from his Discretionary grant to Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board CSR fund to feed the stray Animals during the COVID-19 Pandemic, it said.





He handed over a cheque to T S Jawahar, Additional Chief Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department, it said.





The Governor has also appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu and NGOs to look into the welfare of stray animals, it said.





Purohit requested the people of Tamil Nadu to wear mask, keep safe distance and take vaccination, the release added.