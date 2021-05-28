Karthikeyan appointed Higher Edu Secretary

Chennai :

According to the order, Dheeraj Kumar, who was Higher Education Department Secretary has been posted as Secretary of Highways Department.





Shiv Das Meena, Chairman, Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi, on his repatriation to the state cadre, was posted as Secretary of Municipal Administration Department replacing Harminder Singh who has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Sugar.





TS Jawahar, Transport Commissioner, has been transferred and posted as Secretary of Animal Husbandry Department replacing K Gopal, holding additional charge. Mohammed Nasimuddin, Secretary of Labour Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary of Cooperation Department. L Subramanian, Commissioner of Geology and Mining, has been transferred and posted as MD of Tasmac replacing D Mohan. L Nirmal Raj, Chairman of TRB, has been transferred and posted for the newly created post of Director of Geology and Mining replacing the post of the Commissioner.





TN Venkatesh, Special Secretary to Government, Public and Rehabilitation Department, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts replacing Kumar Jayant.